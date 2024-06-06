Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHLB. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,754 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,146,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $522,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 355,266 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,123,000 after purchasing an additional 9,532 shares during the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock opened at $21.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $929.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.96 and a beta of 0.89. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.31 and a 52-week high of $25.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $169.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company provides various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts.

