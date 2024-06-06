Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.86.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 3,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $75,191.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 387,270 shares in the company, valued at $9,220,898.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,312 shares of company stock worth $126,139. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 176.1% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 4,942,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152,433 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 45.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 401,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,001,000 after purchasing an additional 124,809 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 13.3% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,038,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,869,000 after purchasing an additional 121,613 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 12.8% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 883,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,989,000 after purchasing an additional 100,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $543,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCYC stock opened at $23.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $997.63 million, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 0.88. Bicycle Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.54 and a fifty-two week high of $28.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 10.42 and a current ratio of 10.42.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $19.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.35% and a negative net margin of 404.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 298.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial.

