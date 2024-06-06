Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $12.25 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 6th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0657 or 0.00000092 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $12.25 million and $36,422.62 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.84 or 0.00084094 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.55 or 0.00030290 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00012057 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 736.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001404 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $48,079.75 or 0.67698358 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.