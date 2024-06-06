Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Trading 3.3% Lower This Week

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $12.79 million and approximately $33,227.99 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for about $0.0686 or 0.00000097 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.71 or 0.00084371 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00030608 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00012116 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 732.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001405 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $48,079.75 or 0.67698358 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.