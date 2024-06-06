Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) One Day Volume Reaches $86,721.71

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. During the last week, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a total market cap of $4.23 million and $86,721.71 worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token token can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000489 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Token Profile

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is a token. Its genesis date was December 24th, 2020. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,201,401 tokens. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is https://reddit.com/r/btcstandardhashrate. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official website is www.btcst.finance. The official message board for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is btcst.medium.com.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a current supply of 15,000,000 with 12,201,400.94518484 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is 0.38234255 USD and is up 1.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $75,673.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.btcst.finance/.”

