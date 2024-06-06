Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) versus CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR) Head to Head Survey

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) and CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Bitdeer Technologies Group and CCUR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Bitdeer Technologies Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bitdeer Technologies Group 0 0 7 0 3.00 CCUR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bitdeer Technologies Group currently has a consensus price target of $13.64, suggesting a potential upside of 86.63%. Given Bitdeer Technologies Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Bitdeer Technologies Group is more favorable than CCUR.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bitdeer Technologies Group $368.55 million 2.22 -$56.66 million ($0.41) -17.85 CCUR N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Bitdeer Technologies Group and CCUR’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

CCUR has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bitdeer Technologies Group.

Profitability

This table compares Bitdeer Technologies Group and CCUR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bitdeer Technologies Group -11.21% -3.98% -2.09% CCUR N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Bitdeer Technologies Group has a beta of 1.79, meaning that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CCUR has a beta of 400.61, meaning that its share price is 39,961% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.3% of Bitdeer Technologies Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of CCUR shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CCUR beats Bitdeer Technologies Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bitdeer Technologies Group

(Get Free Report)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account. The company also operates mining datacenters to generate hash rate; handles various processes involved in computing, such as equipment procurement, transport logistics, datacenter design and construction, equipment management, and daily operations; and sells mining machines. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

About CCUR

(Get Free Report)

CCUR Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the merchant cash advance (MCA) and real estate businesses. The company provides advances on future merchant receivables, as well as sources syndication capital and merchant leads for MCA funders; and reporting and other administrative services. It also offers commercial mortgages loans to local, regional, and national builders, developers, and commercial landowners; and acquires, owns, and manages a portfolio of real estate properties for development. The company was formerly known as Concurrent Computer Corporation and changed its name to CCUR Holdings, Inc. in January 2018. CCUR Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.