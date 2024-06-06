Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) rose 3.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.43 and last traded at $2.42. Approximately 12,807,366 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 23,110,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.33.

BITF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Bitfarms from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $3.25 to $2.30 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Bitfarms from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Bitfarms in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on Bitfarms in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Bitfarms in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bitfarms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.72.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Bitfarms had a negative net margin of 64.06% and a negative return on equity of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $46.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bitfarms Ltd. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Bitfarms in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bitfarms during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bitfarms during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. DMC Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bitfarms during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bitfarms during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 20.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

