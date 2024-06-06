Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Shares Sold by Magellan Asset Management Ltd

Magellan Asset Management Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 801 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $2,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in Black Hills by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Black Hills by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Black Hills by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Black Hills by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Black Hills by 101.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 3,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total transaction of $169,674.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,307.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BKH. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Black Hills from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Black Hills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Black Hills from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Black Hills from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.60.

Black Hills Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of BKH stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.22. The company had a trading volume of 184,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,705. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.89 and its 200 day moving average is $53.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Black Hills Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.43 and a fifty-two week high of $64.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.69.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.17. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $726.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Hills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is currently 64.04%.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

Featured Articles

