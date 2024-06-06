Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,299 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,537 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $15,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 216.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 108,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,194,000 after acquiring an additional 74,128 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,738,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,417,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,581 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 114,312 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,966,000 after acquiring an additional 17,935 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 102,413 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,408,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 40,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,338,000 after acquiring an additional 11,749 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on BX. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Blackstone from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Blackstone from $117.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $141.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.65.

Blackstone Stock Performance

NYSE:BX traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $120.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,557,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,588,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.93, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.53. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.17 and a twelve month high of $133.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.10.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.31%.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $119.48 per share, with a total value of $26,166.12. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,488.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.