BloombergSen Inc. Decreases Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

BloombergSen Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 717,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,522 shares during the quarter. Progressive comprises 7.2% of BloombergSen Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. BloombergSen Inc. owned 0.12% of Progressive worth $114,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 143.6% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PGR traded up $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $213.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,756,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,570,546. The company has a market cap of $124.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $111.41 and a 12-month high of $217.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $209.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.30.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.74. Progressive had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.09%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PGR. HSBC increased their price objective on Progressive from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $234.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $161.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $279.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.19.

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total transaction of $2,546,584.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 312,958 shares in the company, valued at $63,978,003.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total transaction of $2,546,584.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 312,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,978,003.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total value of $1,525,567.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,357,996.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,818 shares of company stock valued at $4,280,482. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

