BloombergSen Inc. Purchases 60,838 Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

BloombergSen Inc. boosted its position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,088,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,838 shares during the period. CBIZ accounts for 4.3% of BloombergSen Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. BloombergSen Inc.’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $68,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of CBIZ by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CBIZ by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 2.6% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CBIZ by 6.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in CBIZ by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Shares of NYSE CBZ traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.79. The stock had a trading volume of 259,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,275. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.96 and its 200-day moving average is $69.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. CBIZ, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $80.42. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 0.91.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.03). CBIZ had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $494.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

