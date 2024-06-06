Bluejay Mining (LON:JAY) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Bluejay Mining plc (LON:JAY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.34 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.36 ($0.00). 1,132,361 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 10,355,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.36 ($0.00).

The company has a market capitalization of £5.36 million, a P/E ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.31 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 11.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Bluejay Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in the United Kingdom, Greenland, and Finland. The company explores for ilmenite, copper, cobalt, zinc, nickel, gold, titanium, platinum, and silver deposits, as well as PGM metals.

