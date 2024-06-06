Bollard Group LLC Has $2.01 Million Stock Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Bollard Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMLP. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 47,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,416,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,305,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,523,000 after buying an additional 63,053 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 158,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,748,000 after buying an additional 4,631 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000.

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.16. 1,004,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,267,091. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.04. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $37.84 and a 12 month high of $48.48.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

