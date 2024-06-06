Bollard Group LLC Has $5.69 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 648,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,072,000 after purchasing an additional 21,864 shares during the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 18,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,729 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,373,000 after acquiring an additional 5,891 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $491.44. 2,740,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,059,482. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $375.95 and a 1-year high of $492.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $475.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $456.93. The firm has a market cap of $445.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

