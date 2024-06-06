Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Position Boosted by Capital International Sarl

Capital International Sarl grew its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Booking makes up 1.3% of Capital International Sarl’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Booking were worth $34,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,498.29, for a total transaction of $97,952.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 233 shares in the company, valued at $815,101.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,485.00, for a total value of $1,045,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,752,005. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,498.29, for a total transaction of $97,952.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,101.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,651 shares of company stock worth $19,485,975 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Booking Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $3,831.04 on Thursday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,579.36 and a 1 year high of $3,918.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,634.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,537.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.03 by $6.36. Booking had a net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 288.35%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $11.60 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on BKNG shares. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Booking from $4,220.00 to $4,230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $4,205.00 price target (up from $4,150.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,400.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,902.54.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

