Boralex (TSE:BLX) Price Target Increased to C$44.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Desjardins from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “top pick” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.48% from the company’s previous close.

BLX has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Boralex to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Boralex from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Boralex from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Boralex from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$40.63.

Shares of BLX traded up C$0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$36.52. 91,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,229. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.42. Boralex has a 52-week low of C$25.40 and a 52-week high of C$38.63. The company has a market cap of C$3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$29.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$30.65.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It generates electricity from wind, solar, and hydroelectric resources. As of December 31, 2023, the company operates 100 wind farms; 12 solar energy facilities; 15 hydroelectric power stations; and 2 storage units with an installed capacity of 1,819 megawatts (MW) in North America and 1,259 MW in Europe.

