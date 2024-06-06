Boralex (TSE:BLX) Price Target Increased to C$44.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Desjardins from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “top pick” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.48% from the company’s previous close.
BLX has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Boralex to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Boralex from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Boralex from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Boralex from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$40.63.
View Our Latest Research Report on Boralex
Boralex Price Performance
About Boralex
Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It generates electricity from wind, solar, and hydroelectric resources. As of December 31, 2023, the company operates 100 wind farms; 12 solar energy facilities; 15 hydroelectric power stations; and 2 storage units with an installed capacity of 1,819 megawatts (MW) in North America and 1,259 MW in Europe.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Boralex
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Novavax Stock’s Recent Surge and Future Potential
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- GameStop Stock Update: What’s Driving Today’s Prices?
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Verint Systems Impresses With Strong Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.