Borders & Southern Petroleum (LON:BOR) Shares Up 11.3%

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (LON:BOR – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 11.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.52 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.46 ($0.03). 2,413,902 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 146% from the average session volume of 982,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.21 ($0.03).

Borders & Southern Petroleum Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 27.66, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00. The stock has a market cap of £17.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of -0.38.

Borders & Southern Petroleum Company Profile

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in the Falkland Islands. The company is involved in the exploration and appraisal of hydrocarbons. It holds a 100% interest in three production licenses covering an area of approximately 10,000 square kilometers located approximately 150 kilometers south-east of the Falkland Islands.

Featured Articles

