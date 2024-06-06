Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SAM. Citigroup decreased their target price on Boston Beer from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Boston Beer from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $273.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Boston Beer from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $335.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Boston Beer from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $337.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boston Beer has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $335.00.

Shares of NYSE:SAM opened at $301.91 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $319.90. Boston Beer has a 1-year low of $254.40 and a 1-year high of $395.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.09.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.96. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $426.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Beer will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 101 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.49, for a total transaction of $30,652.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,231.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Boston Beer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Boston Beer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

