BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $151.39

Shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 151.39 ($1.94) and traded as low as GBX 150 ($1.92). BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares shares last traded at GBX 160 ($2.05), with a volume of 2,469 shares traded.
BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £30.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 151.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 150.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.43, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.23.
About BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares
BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Novavax Stock’s Recent Surge and Future Potential
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Investing in Biotech: High Risk for a Potentially High Reward
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- GameStop Stock Update: What’s Driving Today’s Prices?
Receive News & Ratings for BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.