BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $151.39

Shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 151.39 ($1.94) and traded as low as GBX 150 ($1.92). BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares shares last traded at GBX 160 ($2.05), with a volume of 2,469 shares traded.

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £30.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 151.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 150.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.43, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.23.

About BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares

(Get Free Report)

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.