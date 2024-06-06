Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.100–0.060 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $577.0 million-$581.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $574.0 million. Braze also updated its FY25 guidance to $(0.10)-$(0.06) EPS.
Shares of Braze stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.78. 2,245,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,964. Braze has a 12 month low of $33.16 and a 12 month high of $61.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.61 and a beta of 1.06.
Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.02. Braze had a negative net margin of 27.44% and a negative return on equity of 28.24%. The company had revenue of $130.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.55 million. Analysts predict that Braze will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.
In other Braze news, CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $42,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 183,258 shares in the company, valued at $7,777,469.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Braze news, CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $42,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 183,258 shares in the company, valued at $7,777,469.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total transaction of $184,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 258,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,587,813.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,114 shares of company stock worth $3,344,997 over the last three months. Company insiders own 24.03% of the company’s stock.
Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.
