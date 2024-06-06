BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the stock.
NASDAQ:BCTX opened at $1.46 on Tuesday. BriaCell Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $7.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.11 and a 200 day moving average of $3.37. The firm has a market cap of $26.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.28.
BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.51). Sell-side analysts anticipate that BriaCell Therapeutics will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. operates as a Phase 3 biotechnology company transforming cancer care with its novel cellular immunotherapies. It is conducting a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in advanced breast cancer with its Bria-IMT in combination with an immune check point inhibitor. It is also developing personalized off-the-shelf treatments for breast cancer, prostate cancer, and other cancers.
