BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the stock.

BriaCell Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:BCTX opened at $1.46 on Tuesday. BriaCell Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $7.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.11 and a 200 day moving average of $3.37. The firm has a market cap of $26.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.28.

Get BriaCell Therapeutics alerts:

BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.51). Sell-side analysts anticipate that BriaCell Therapeutics will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BriaCell Therapeutics

BriaCell Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in BriaCell Therapeutics by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics by 7.8% during the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 87,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 6,329 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics by 66.7% during the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $156,000. 15.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. operates as a Phase 3 biotechnology company transforming cancer care with its novel cellular immunotherapies. It is conducting a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in advanced breast cancer with its Bria-IMT in combination with an immune check point inhibitor. It is also developing personalized off-the-shelf treatments for breast cancer, prostate cancer, and other cancers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BriaCell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BriaCell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.