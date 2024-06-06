Brian J. Wendling Sells 145 Shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA) Stock

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total transaction of $10,179.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,239.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Liberty Live Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ LLYVA traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.48. 128,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,644. Liberty Live Group has a 1 year low of $29.48 and a 1 year high of $43.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.02.

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.78). On average, research analysts predict that Liberty Live Group will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Live Group

About Liberty Live Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Liberty Live Group by 65.4% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 215,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,140,000 after purchasing an additional 85,350 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Liberty Live Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Live Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,040,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,413,000 after acquiring an additional 45,325 shares during the period. swisspartners Advisors Ltd boosted its position in shares of Liberty Live Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. swisspartners Advisors Ltd now owns 40,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 25.07% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

