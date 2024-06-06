BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG) Hits New 12-Month High at $12.21

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.21 and last traded at $12.13, with a volume of 856334 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.55.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BTSG shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised BrightSpring Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group started coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC started coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on BrightSpring Health Services from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.85.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jennifer A. Phipps acquired 12,300 shares of BrightSpring Health Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.14 per share, with a total value of $100,122.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 165,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,130.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jennifer A. Phipps bought 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.14 per share, for a total transaction of $100,122.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 165,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,130.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James F. Mattingly, Jr. bought 12,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.18 per share, with a total value of $100,450.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 128,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,766. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 25,580 shares of company stock valued at $212,032 in the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in BrightSpring Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at $884,166,000. 8 Knots Management LLC purchased a new position in BrightSpring Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at $67,678,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in BrightSpring Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at $54,638,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in BrightSpring Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at $35,328,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in BrightSpring Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at $16,260,000.

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

