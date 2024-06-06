Brokerages Set Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Target Price at $53.80

Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.80.

AL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Air Lease from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Air Lease from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Air Lease from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th.

Shares of NYSE:AL opened at $46.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.37. Air Lease has a 12-month low of $33.33 and a 12-month high of $52.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.62.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $663.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.26 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 21.89% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Air Lease will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is 16.94%.

In other news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 11,199 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $530,496.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,300 shares in the company, valued at $3,614,331. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 134.7% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 131,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after buying an additional 75,449 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Air Lease by 812.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 25,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 22,920 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Air Lease during the fourth quarter worth approximately $869,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Air Lease by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,016,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,625,000 after purchasing an additional 27,885 shares during the period. Finally, Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 18,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

