Brokerages Set Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) Target Price at $3.72

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.72.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Bitfarms in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Thursday, March 28th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Bitfarms in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Bitfarms from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $3.25 to $2.30 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Bitfarms from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

Bitfarms Stock Up 4.1 %

BITF stock opened at $2.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $983.42 million, a PE ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 3.68. Bitfarms has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $3.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $46.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.68 million. Bitfarms had a negative return on equity of 19.24% and a negative net margin of 64.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bitfarms will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Bitfarms by 18.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,580,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 561,342 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bitfarms by 58.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,969,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667,681 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Bitfarms by 745.2% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 1,023,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 902,708 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Bitfarms in the third quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Bitfarms during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

