Brokerages Set DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Target Price at $60.25

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.17.

DOCU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on DocuSign from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised DocuSign from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 12th.

DocuSign Price Performance

DOCU stock opened at $53.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.89. DocuSign has a 12 month low of $38.11 and a 12 month high of $64.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.04.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $712.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.05 million. DocuSign had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DocuSign will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at DocuSign

In related news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 8,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total value of $454,109.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,590,503.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DocuSign news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $27,405.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,206.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 8,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total value of $454,109.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,590,503.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,746,767 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DocuSign

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,399,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,214,000 after acquiring an additional 417,352 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth about $288,274,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in DocuSign by 316.6% during the first quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,417,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,489 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,805,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,051,000 after purchasing an additional 161,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,826,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

