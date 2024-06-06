Brokerages Set IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) PT at C$5.03

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$5.03.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.40 to C$6.20 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Monday, April 8th.

IAMGOLD stock opened at C$5.24 on Thursday. IAMGOLD has a one year low of C$2.71 and a one year high of C$6.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.77, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.51.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The mining company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.12. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 12.48%. The company had revenue of C$456.89 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that IAMGOLD will post 0.3658863 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

