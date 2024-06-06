Brokerages Set Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Target Price at $46.60

Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.60.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Ichor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Ichor from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Ichor in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley raised Ichor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Ichor from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

In related news, CEO Jeff Andreson sold 21,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total transaction of $829,036.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,930,142.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 207.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Ichor during the 3rd quarter worth $582,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Ichor by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ichor by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 311,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,650,000 after buying an additional 55,229 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ichor by 4.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 361,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,193,000 after acquiring an additional 16,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICHR opened at $38.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -21.48 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Ichor has a 1-year low of $22.26 and a 1-year high of $46.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.31 and its 200-day moving average is $36.52.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $201.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.00 million. Ichor had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 6.61%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ichor will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

