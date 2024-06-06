Brokerages Set Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) PT at $173.57

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $176.57.

PKG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $172.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $191.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $182.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $181.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.55. The company has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.78. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $126.95 and a 52-week high of $191.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Packaging Co. of America

In other Packaging Co. of America news, Director Karen E. Gowland bought 300 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $182.06 per share, with a total value of $54,618.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 916 shares in the company, valued at $166,766.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Packaging Co. of America

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

