Brokerages Set Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Target Price at $163.20

Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $163.20.

Several research analysts recently commented on PAG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE PAG opened at $151.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Penske Automotive Group has a 12-month low of $137.95 and a 12-month high of $180.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.61.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 21.72%. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Barr sold 1,600 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.05, for a total transaction of $246,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 716 shares in the company, valued at $110,299.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 52.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAG. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 35.2% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the first quarter valued at $84,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 305.5% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NDVR Inc. acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

See Also

