Brokerages Set WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG) Price Target at $16.95

WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.95.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KLG shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of WK Kellogg from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on WK Kellogg from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BNP Paribas cut WK Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays upped their target price on WK Kellogg from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of WK Kellogg from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

WK Kellogg Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KLG opened at $18.34 on Thursday. WK Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $24.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.29.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The company had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.83 million. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that WK Kellogg will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

WK Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Institutional Trading of WK Kellogg

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLG. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,657,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in WK Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in WK Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth approximately $976,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in WK Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,119,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

About WK Kellogg

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

