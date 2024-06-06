Brunner (LON:BUT) Declares Dividend of GBX 5.90

Brunner (LON:BUT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.90 ($0.08) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, July 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Brunner Price Performance

Shares of BUT opened at GBX 1,321 ($16.93) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,316.70 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,230.59. Brunner has a fifty-two week low of GBX 964 ($12.35) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,365.50 ($17.50). The stock has a market capitalization of £563.93 million, a PE ratio of 1,398.95 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Insider Transactions at Brunner

In other news, insider James Sharp bought 151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,273 ($16.31) per share, with a total value of £1,922.23 ($2,462.82). Corporate insiders own 30.27% of the company’s stock.

About Brunner

The Brunner Investment Trust PLC is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

Featured Articles

