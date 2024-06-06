Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG) Position Increased by Capital International Sarl

Capital International Sarl raised its holdings in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl owned about 0.10% of Bunge Global worth $14,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bunge Global by 4.3% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of Bunge Global by 0.8% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 13,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bunge Global by 0.3% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 32,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bunge Global by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bunge Global by 1.9% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Bunge Global alerts:

Bunge Global Price Performance

NYSE BG traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $103.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,630,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.99. Bunge Global SA has a twelve month low of $86.10 and a twelve month high of $116.59. The stock has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.88.

Bunge Global Announces Dividend

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.49. Bunge Global had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bunge Global SA will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Bunge Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $141.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Bunge Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $122.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

View Our Latest Report on Bunge Global

Insider Buying and Selling at Bunge Global

In other Bunge Global news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $2,065,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,086,776.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.