Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Lowers Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 29.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 26,264 shares during the quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 32,070,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,032,453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612,764 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,466,624 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $566,123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271,009 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 113.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 7,630,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $263,614,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062,019 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 454.9% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 3,586,421 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $114,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 307.1% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,338,858 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $114,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518,758 shares in the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised Suncor Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

SU opened at $37.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $48.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.10. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.07 and a 12-month high of $41.50.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.64 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 15.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.19%.

About Suncor Energy

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.