Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Sells 6,659 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 345,205 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,659 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $13,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canoe Financial LP lifted its position in TC Energy by 781.8% during the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 704,176 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,526,000 after purchasing an additional 624,316 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 29,994.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 309,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,094,000 after acquiring an additional 308,348 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its stake in TC Energy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 1,089,146 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,575,000 after acquiring an additional 26,711 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in TC Energy by 42.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,821,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $234,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth $2,050,000. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRP shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TC Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.83.

TC Energy Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of TRP stock opened at $39.81 on Thursday. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $32.51 and a twelve month high of $41.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.79.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 17.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 145.88%.

About TC Energy

(Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.