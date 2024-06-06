Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $246.87.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $258.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $252.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 5,025 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total transaction of $1,131,831.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,115 shares in the company, valued at $13,765,542.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 300.5% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,034,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,135,000 after acquiring an additional 775,961 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $145,471,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 716.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 610,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,644,000 after buying an additional 536,038 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth $100,164,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 466.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 493,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,612,000 after acquiring an additional 406,426 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores stock opened at $235.41 on Friday. Burlington Stores has a 12 month low of $115.66 and a 12 month high of $243.64. The company has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 46.39%. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

