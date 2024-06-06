CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.79

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.79 and traded as high as $1.84. CaixaBank shares last traded at $1.82, with a volume of 90,892 shares trading hands.

CaixaBank Stock Up 5.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.78 and its 200-day moving average is $1.57.

CaixaBank Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1009 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.61%.

CaixaBank Company Profile

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It also provides solutions related to security, protection, internationalization, and financing; traditional financial advice, independent advice, and broker services; asset management; liquidity management; capital markets, cash management, project finance, asset finance, and M&A services; and various financial services and solutions to public and private sector institutions, as well as distributes non-life and life risk insurance policies; and private banking services.

