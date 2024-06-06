Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.070-3.100 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.6 billion-$9.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.7 billion. Campbell Soup also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.07-3.10 EPS.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CPB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Campbell Soup from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set an in-line rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.41.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Campbell Soup
Campbell Soup Stock Down 0.2 %
Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.81%.
About Campbell Soup
Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Campbell Soup
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Lululemon Stock Rallying Back to Its True Value
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Semtech Stock’s Breakout Could Have Another Leg Higher
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- REV Group, Inc. Stock Doubles in 12 Months, Will It Double Again?
Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.