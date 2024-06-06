Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.070-3.100 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.6 billion-$9.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.7 billion. Campbell Soup also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.07-3.10 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CPB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Campbell Soup from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set an in-line rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.41.

NYSE CPB opened at $44.10 on Thursday. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $37.94 and a 1-year high of $51.80. The company has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.81%.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

