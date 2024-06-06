Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.18%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Campbell Soup updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.070-3.100 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $3.07-3.10 EPS.
Campbell Soup Price Performance
Shares of CPB opened at $44.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.56. The company has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.19. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $37.94 and a fifty-two week high of $51.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.01.
Campbell Soup Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 57.81%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Stock Report on CPB
About Campbell Soup
Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Campbell Soup
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Lululemon Stock Rallying Back to Its True Value
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Semtech Stock’s Breakout Could Have Another Leg Higher
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- REV Group, Inc. Stock Doubles in 12 Months, Will It Double Again?
Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.