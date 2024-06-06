Canadian Life Companies Split (TSE:LFE) Trading Down 0.7%

Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. (TSE:LFE – Get Free Report) dropped 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$4.41 and last traded at C$4.50. Approximately 52,700 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 42,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.53.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 230.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$51.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 2.99.

Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life insurance sector. It primarily invests in stocks of four publicly traded life insurance companies namely Great-West Lifeco Inc, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, Manulife Financial Corporation, and Sun Life Financial Inc The fund employs fundamental analysis with a focus on such factors as a firm's earning history, relative price-earnings multiple, cash flow, dividend yield, market position, and growth prospects to create its portfolio.

