Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Shares Down 3.1%

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) traded down 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.25 and last traded at $18.38. 117,326 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,586,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Solar in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CSIQ

Canadian Solar Trading Down 1.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The solar energy provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.20. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSIQ. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Canadian Solar by 3.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,844 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. USCF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 41,136 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,481 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 39,400 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Solar

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solar energy and battery energy storage products and solutions in in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.