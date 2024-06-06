Capital International Investors Acquires 730,112 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,060,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 730,112 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned 4.01% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $1,867,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,466,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,880,000 after acquiring an additional 487,589 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 608.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 813,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,108,000 after purchasing an additional 698,665 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,604,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,820,000 after purchasing an additional 509,393 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at $3,616,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 1,099,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,624,000 after buying an additional 334,954 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KDP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush cut their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 0.1 %

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $34.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.85. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 55.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $840,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 76,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,557,082.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 35,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $1,011,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 296,487,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,568,484,617.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $840,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 76,081 shares in the company, valued at $2,557,082.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,124,998 shares of company stock worth $1,391,207,253. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

