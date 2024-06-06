Capital International Investors Grows Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,524,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,346 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned about 2.76% of AON worth $1,607,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AON. Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AON in the fourth quarter valued at $1,050,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AON by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,058,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,727 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 262.7% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 177.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after acquiring an additional 11,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in AON by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 331,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,549,000 after purchasing an additional 4,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $311.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on AON from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on AON from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AON from $318.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on AON from $326.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $321.86.

Shares of AON stock opened at $285.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $297.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.49. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $268.06 and a 52 week high of $347.37. The company has a market cap of $62.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.91.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.86 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,083.00% and a net margin of 19.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Aon plc will post 15.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. AON’s payout ratio is currently 21.16%.

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $276.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,766,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 139,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,448,790. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

