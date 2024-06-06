Capital International Investors Has $146.21 Million Stock Holdings in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,496,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,427 shares during the period. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $146,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 42,420,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $496,323,000 after buying an additional 6,893,645 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,295,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,044 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,208,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,235,000 after purchasing an additional 588,460 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,737,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,916,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153,804 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DNB has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $10.30 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.64.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Performance

Shares of DNB stock opened at $9.60 on Thursday. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.68 and a twelve month high of $12.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.55.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $564.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.77 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 10.99% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dun & Bradstreet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Dun & Bradstreet’s payout ratio is presently -250.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 10,000,000 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $100,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,048,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,701,292.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 10.44% of the company’s stock.

About Dun & Bradstreet

(Free Report)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision-making; D&B Small Business, a suite of tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information to mitigate supply chain risk, regulatory risk, and ESG assessment, as well as other related risks; Risk Guardian, a subscription-based online application that offers real-time access to Northern Europe information, monitoring, and portfolio analysis; and D&B Beneficial Ownership that offers risk intelligence on ultimate beneficial ownership.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.