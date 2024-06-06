Capital International Investors Has $321.51 Million Stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,382,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,197 shares during the period. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $321,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,689,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,231,000 after buying an additional 56,318 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 8.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,086,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,051,000 after buying an additional 83,214 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 810,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,347,000 after buying an additional 401,319 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 803,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,359,000 after buying an additional 179,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Churchill Downs

In related news, Director Paul C. Varga bought 3,800 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $130.22 per share, for a total transaction of $494,836.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,763,618.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Churchill Downs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.25.

Churchill Downs Price Performance

Shares of Churchill Downs stock opened at $132.92 on Thursday. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1-year low of $106.45 and a 1-year high of $141.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.35. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 44.99%. The company had revenue of $590.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Churchill Downs’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; and casino gaming.

