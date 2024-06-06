Capital International Investors Increases Stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,309,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 351,747 shares during the quarter. Royal Caribbean Cruises makes up 0.9% of Capital International Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Capital International Investors owned 11.44% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $3,795,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,917,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,891,000 after acquiring an additional 487,327 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $323,251,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,335,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,208,000 after purchasing an additional 148,532 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 760,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,534,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 639,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,789,000 after buying an additional 85,545 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RCL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.81.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $156.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.49. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a one year low of $78.35 and a one year high of $156.93.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.44. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 49,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.67, for a total transaction of $7,258,718.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,338,460.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 49,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.67, for a total transaction of $7,258,718.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,338,460.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 9,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total value of $1,404,391.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,356,705.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 133,300 shares of company stock worth $19,037,832. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

