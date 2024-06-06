Capital International Investors Purchases 1,521,995 Shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,934,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,521,995 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned approximately 2.69% of agilon health worth $137,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGL. Morgan Stanley grew its position in agilon health by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,819,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674,311 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in agilon health by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 41,318,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,821,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162,094 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in agilon health by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,355,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,590,000 after purchasing an additional 111,487 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in agilon health by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,086,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,284,000 after purchasing an additional 116,681 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in agilon health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,902,000.

AGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.50 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of agilon health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays began coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of agilon health from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Baird R W raised shares of agilon health to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.03.

AGL opened at $6.83 on Thursday. agilon health, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $21.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.42 and its 200 day moving average is $7.39.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. agilon health had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a negative return on equity of 26.15%. Research analysts forecast that agilon health, inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

