Capital International Investors Raises Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Capital International Investors raised its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,552,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,944 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned 0.68% of Arch Capital Group worth $189,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,513,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $458,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 132,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,824,000 after acquiring an additional 7,122 shares during the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 5,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 73,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.33.

In related news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,037,302.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $99.68 on Thursday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $69.49 and a one year high of $103.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.60.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.39. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 33.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

