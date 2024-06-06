Capital International Investors Raises Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 81,063,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 443,568 shares during the period. Carrier Global makes up about 1.0% of Capital International Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Capital International Investors owned 9.02% of Carrier Global worth $4,657,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Carrier Global by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,338,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,921,000 after purchasing an additional 60,196 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 124.7% during the 4th quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 29,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 16,457 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 70,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756 shares in the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 11,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $341,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CARR stock opened at $63.17 on Thursday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $43.01 and a 12-month high of $66.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $56.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.33.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 26.01%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.15%.

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $9,906,734.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $9,906,734.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total value of $6,437,191.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 85,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,560,831.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 262,954 shares of company stock worth $16,650,050. 6.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CARR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Carrier Global from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.71.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

