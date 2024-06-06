Capital International Investors Sells 729,415 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Capital International Investors reduced its position in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,189,632 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 729,415 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned 0.38% of Relx worth $284,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Relx in the fourth quarter worth about $949,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in shares of Relx in the fourth quarter worth about $16,120,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Relx by 11.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,305,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,011,000 after purchasing an additional 131,711 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relx in the third quarter worth about $1,560,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Relx by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. 15.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RELX stock opened at $45.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Relx Plc has a one year low of $31.38 and a one year high of $45.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.68.

RELX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

